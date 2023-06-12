Mr. William Bowen Wright Published 2:01 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

Mr. William Bowen Wright, 88, of Warwick, died on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Crisp Regional Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Warwick Methodist Church, interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Purnell will officiate.

Mr. Wright was born on November 1, 1934 in Worth County, to the late George Robert Wright, Sr. and Willa Dee Bowen Wright. He had lived in Worth County all of his life and was a farmer. Mr. Wright was a former Worth County Commissioner and also received farmer of the year twice. He was an avid quail and dove hunter, who loved spending time with his family and friends, especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Wright was a dedicated member of the Warwick Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife of seventy years, whom he met at the age of six in elementary school, Betty White Wright of Warwick; sons, James William Wright (Amy) of Warwick, Melvin B. Wright (Racheal) of Windermere, Florida and Timothy Glenn Wright (Tammy) of Warwick; grandchildren, Angela Susan Wright (William Chapman), Lee Bowen Wright (Amber), Robert Glenn Wright (Kelsey), James William Wright, Melanie Marie Wright, Jessica Segonia and Ryan Slaybaugh; great grandchildren, Fletcher Bowen Wright, Scarlett Grace Wright, Audrey Lynn Stoyell, Allie Kay Segonia, Peyton Renee’ Segovia and Adalyn Rain Segovia.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at Warwick Methodist Church.

