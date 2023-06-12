Regional Glider Competition Results Published 8:58 am Monday, June 12, 2023

The Regional Glider Competition results were announced on Saturday June 10, 2023. There were two classes in the Regional Division; Sports Class and 18 Meter Class. The Sports Class was won by Greg Shugg (Contest ID GS) in spite of him coming in ninth on the last day he still won over all. Greg is a veteran pilot and hails from Flagler Beach, Florida. The 18 Meter Class was won by Ken Sorenson (Contest ID KM). Ken is from Waller, Texas, fun fact about Ken is his son Mike is also competing in the National competition making it a family affair.

Regional competitors have already left Cordele but many have already made plans to return to Cordele next year.

For additional color commentary you can go to the Soaring Society of Amercia website www.ssa.org and look under results.