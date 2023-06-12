Search Warrant Leads to Arrest of Ocilla Murder Suspect and Five Others

CRISP COUNTY- June 12, 2023

On June 8, 2023, around 12:00 P.M. Mid-South Special Response Team (SRT) and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1109 15th Street South, Cordele, Georgia. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant after being called to assist the Georgia Bureau of Investigations about a murder suspect from Ocilla, Georgia, after evidence led them to a residence in Cordele. The murder suspect Halique Jordan 18-year-old, male from Ocilla, Georgia, and five others were arrested. Halique was transported to Irwin County, Georgia. Others arrested included the following:

Tremecius Hicks, 48, Female, Cordele, Georgia

• Possession of Cocaine

• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (4 cts)

• Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute

• Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project

• Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools (2 cts)