Search Warrant Leads to Arrest of Ocilla Murder Suspect and Five Others
Published 3:06 pm Monday, June 12, 2023
CRISP COUNTY- June 12, 2023
On June 8, 2023, around 12:00 P.M. Mid-South Special Response Team (SRT) and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1109 15th Street South, Cordele, Georgia. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant after being called to assist the Georgia Bureau of Investigations about a murder suspect from Ocilla, Georgia, after evidence led them to a residence in Cordele. The murder suspect Halique Jordan 18-year-old, male from Ocilla, Georgia, and five others were arrested. Halique was transported to Irwin County, Georgia. Others arrested included the following:
Tremecius Hicks, 48, Female, Cordele, Georgia
• Possession of Cocaine
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (4 cts)
• Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute
• Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project
• Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools (2 cts)
Tyjae Taylor, 24, Male, Vienna, Georgia
• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
• Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute
• Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project
• Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools (2 cts)
Tykeeyah Armstrong, 18, Female, Cordele, Georgia
• Hindering apprehension of a fugitive/criminal
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
• Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute
• Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of housing project
• Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools (2 cts)
Tykeemah Armstrong, 21, Female, Cordele, Georgia
• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
• Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute
• Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project
• Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools (2 cts)
Juvenile, 16-year-old
• Possession of drug related objects
• Possession of a handgun by minor
• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (2cts)
• Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute
• Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project
• Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools (2 cts)
Assisting agencies include the; Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and Cordele Police Department. Hicks, Taylor, and both Armstrong subjects have been released on bond. The juvenile remains at the Crisp County Youth Detention Center.