Sunday Brush Fire Published 3:49 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

On Sunday June 11th at 3:58 pm, CCFR responded to a brush fire at Ferry Landing Rd and Coney Rd.

The fire was threatening several structures which resulted in mutual aid call for resources due to other CCFR units working an MVA on Hwy 300. Firefighters were able to provide exposure protection while the fire was extinguished wand fire breaks established. Agencies that responded were Sumter County Fire Rescue and Georgia Forestry Commission.

We thank all agencies that responded for their assistance.