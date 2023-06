Brandi Akin is Cordele’s New Animal Shelter Manager Published 11:09 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Congratulations to Cordele’s newest Animal Shelter Manager Brandi Akin! Mrs. Akin has been working as an animal control officer for the City of Cordele for four years. The Cordele Police Department would like to Thank Brandi for all of your hard work and dedication to the community. This is certainly a job that requires a special type of person who is able and willing to do it.