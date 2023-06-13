Storm Knocks Down Trees on Westside of County Published 11:18 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

On Monday June 12, 2023 a storm in the late afternoon brought strong wind gusts and heavy rain taking down many large trees in the westside of the county including; Valhalla and Cannon Rd.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office along with Crisp County Power Crisp Fire Rescue, DNR, and Crisp County Public Works all showed up and showed out getting roads open and power back on.

Sheriff Bill Hancock mentioned that many citizens, “grabbed chainsaws and picked up limbs. Neighbors helping neighbors.”