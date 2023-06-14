Get alerted of severe weather with Code Red – CCSO Published 9:04 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Ahead of predicted severe weather in our area, we would like to remind citizens how our CodeRED systems and Outdoor Warning Sirens work. As always, we recommend having multiple ways to receive warning information.

Outdoor Warning Sirens

Q: Our most common question is, why can’t I hear the outdoor warning sirens in my house?

A: Sirens are an outdoor warning system designed only to alert those who are outside that something dangerous is approaching.

Q: What should I do when I hear the outdoor warning sirens?

A: When the sirens are heard, go inside and tune in to local media to get more information.

CodeRED

Q: What is CodeRED?

A: CodeRED system is a geographical-based notification system, which means street addresses are needed to select which phone numbers will receive emergency notification calls in any given situation. The system works fine for cell phones too, but we have to have a street address.

Q: Why didn’t I get an alert during severe weather?

A: CodeRED is designed to only alert citizens during weather events if their LISTED ADDRESS falls within the WARNING polygon.

Q: What is a warning polygon?

A: The media will be able to display the polygons showing the public at large where the area of maximum threat is and better depict who or what is at greatest risk.

Sign Up for CODE RED Below

https://crispcountysheriff.com/code-red