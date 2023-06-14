Severe Weather Expected Today into Tomorrow Published 9:08 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

6/14/2023 Weather Update 4: Moderate & Enhanced Risk for Severe Storms in Crisp County

Storms are currently ongoing in west central Georgia and another round is expected overnight into tomorrow morning.

Main Risks include:

• Significant Wind Gusts (60-70+ mph)

• Significant Hail (2+ in)

• Heavy rain that could lead to flooding

• Possible tornadoes

Please make preparations at your homes, secure outdoor items, have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, and use caution while traveling. Crisp County EMA will continue to monitor and provide timely updates.

(Graphics: NWS Peachtree City & NWS Tallahassee)