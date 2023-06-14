SGTC Hosts Overland Contracting for Recruiting Event Published 9:46 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

South Georgia Technical College Career Services recently hosted an On-Campus Recruitment event for Overland Contracting Inc., (OCI) a Black & Veatch Company that provides construction services.

Sherrie Searcy, Human Resources Craft Construction Recruiter, met with job seekers and explained the employment and career growth opportunities in construction available with OCI.

Cynthia Carter, SGTC Career Services Director, stated OCI is gearing up for the second phase of a solar plant in DeSoto, Georgia and looking to hire skilled workers. Already, OCI has been developing this job site for about 8 months.

Positions available with OCI include: Solar Installers, Electricians, Electrical Helpers, Light Equipment Operators (skid steer), Substation Craft, Heavy Equipment Operators, Laborers; Warehouse Workers, and helpers in all crafts. This hiring event was free and open to the public.

Interested job seekers should create a profile and apply at Careers.bv.com or call 1 (800) 790-2149.