Georgia Power Monitoring and Responding to Summer Storms This Week Published 8:31 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

ATLANTA – June 14, 2023 – According to weather forecasts across the state, many Georgia communities may experience isolated or severe summer storms over the next week including high winds, hail and heavy rain. Georgia Power monitors weather forecasts around the clock, with teams prepared to restore power for customers safely and as quickly as weather conditions allow should any service interruptions occur.

Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during severe weather and offers the following tools to stay connected and informed.

Electrical Safety Tips During Storms

Never touch any downed wire or low hanging wires.

Never pull tree limbs off power, telephone or cable lines or attempt to repair electrical equipment damaged in a storm.

Never go near chain link fences – downed power lines or lightning strikes may energize the entire length of the fence.

Avoid walking through flooded areas or puddles as they may be energized by downed power lines.

Never walk into areas where crews are at work. Please do not approach crews as they perform their important tasks safely.

If driving near work crews, obey the “move-over law”, which requires drivers to move over a lane when possible if a utility vehicle with displayed warning lights is parked on the side of the road.

Tools to Stay Informed

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

@GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

For additional tips on preparing for severe weather, visit GeorgiaPower.com/Storm. The site features information on preparing for severe weather and topics including Watches vs. Warnings, staying connected, electrical safety and more.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America’s premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company’s promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia’s 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).