National Glider Competition Results Published 9:06 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Schreder Trophy for 15 meter winner – Mike Sorenson

Awarded yearly to the winner of the 15-Meter National Championship. First awarded in 1976. In 1977 Richard and Angelike Schreder presented the trophy to the SSA to support the 15-Meter Class. This class allows for the incorporation of all present and future performance and technological improvements without arbitrary restrictions. The Schreder’s also provided a $5,000 endowment to provide income for engraving, maintaining, and transporting the trophy. The trophy features a polished-metal model of the HP-18 sailplane (designed by Richard Schreder) carved from solid aluminum. It is mounted on a base of American black walnut and inscribed with the names of the yearly winners.

Richard C. Du pont Trophy for Open Class winner – Dick Butler

Awarded yearly to the winner of the Open Class National Championship. First awarded in 1947. The trophy, symbolic of thermal soaring flight, is a bronze casting mounted on a mahogany base, and is 241/2 inches high overall. It was presented to SSA in 1947 by Mrs. Allaire du Pont in memory of her husband, Richard C. du Pont, U.S. National Soaring Champion in 1934, 1935, and 1937, who died in the crash of an experimental military glider September 12, 1943. The trophy is perpetual and is passed from Champion to Champion. The winners’ names with dates are engraved on metal plates attached to the pedestal. In addition, each winner receives a bronze medallion bearing a bas-relief representation of the trophy for his permanent possession. With the trophy, Mrs. du Pont gave the Soaring Society 20 medallions.

Joe Giltner Memorial Trophy for 15 meter pilot with fastest speed day during the contest – N/A Will update

Awarded yearly to the pilot scoring the fastest task speed during the 15-Meter Class National Championship. First awarded in 1981. This trophy was commissioned and endowed by a group of soaring pilots in 1981 to commemorate the memory of Joe Giltner following his death. Mr. Giltner, from Chester, South Carolina, was a dedicated soaring instructor and an outstanding competitor. For the trophy his friends chose a bronze sculpture of an osprey about to take flight to symbolize Joe’s love of flying and especially soaring. The trophy remains in the custody of the winner for one year and then is passed on to the next winner. Each recipient is also given a handsome certificate to commemorate the award.

Larissa Stroukoff Trophy for Open Class Fastest Day – N/A Will Update

Awarded yearly to the pilot scoring the fastest task speed during the Open Class National Championship. First awarded in 1955. The trophy was presented to the Soaring Society of America in 1955 by the Larissa Stroukoff Memorial Fund, a fund set up by the late Larissa Stroukoff, wife of Michael Stroukoff, President of Stroukoff Aircraft Corporation, to assist young people in their aviation education and interests. The trophy, which stands 19.5 inches tall, was designed by Mr. Michael Stroukoff himself, and is executed in silver on an ebony base. The trophy is perpetual, being held by each recipient until the next award. The winners’ names with dates are engraved on the trophy. The achievement during the Nationals for which the Trophy was awarded originally was the best out-and-return flight. For the first few years when there were still pilot-selected tasks.