SGTC Father’s Day Car Show rescheduled for Saturday, July 22 Published 1:26 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

The annual South Georgia Technical College Father’s Day Car Show set for Saturday, June 17, has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the SGTC campus in Americus due to the threat of severe weather.

For more information on the postponed event, contact SGTC Motorsports Vehicle Technology instructor Kevin Beaver at (229) 931-2578.