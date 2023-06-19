The Alfonzo Dennard Scholarship Published 11:23 am Monday, June 19, 2023

Every year since 2008 Andrew Benjamin has been coordinating a basketball tournament to give money to scholarship recipients from Wilcox County High School. The Alfonzo Dennard Scholarship is named after the Wilcox patriot native who wen onto play for the New England Patriots of the NFL. He was also one of the 1st nine to receive funds from this event. Andrew is the brother of Alfonzo and father of Antwan.

Five Wilcox County High School Athletes are awards the Alfonzo Dennard Scholarship of $1000 each.

Pictured from L-R: Cole Blackwell, DayDay Lawson, and Willie Butts

Not pictured: Jordan Stephens and Abe Stowe