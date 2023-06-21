Florida Man Suspected of Killing his wife after chase in Dooly County

The man’s name has not yet been released to the public but Peavy says the man has been accused of killing his wife this weekend in Ocala.

The sheriff says officers spotted his car on Monday night and chased him. He says the suspect fired shots at them from his car but the officers did not return fire.

Peavy says that the wreck happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 230 near Old National Road, west of Unadilla.

The suspects death is currently under investigation by the GBI.

Sheriff Craig Peavy and the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies that assisted in the vehicle chase and standoff on Old National Highway and Ga. Highway 230 just west of Unadilla on June 19, 2023.

US Marshals, Georgia Bureau of Investigations Region 13 and Bomb Squad, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia State Patrol Post 30 and Post 15, Gsp Aviation, and Dooly County EMS.