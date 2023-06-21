Florida Man Suspected of Killing his wife after chase in Dooly County
Published 9:03 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023
A Florida man has been suspected of killing his wife is now dead after a chase that ended in Dooly County, according to Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy.
Peavy said the suspect wrecked his car during the chase. It is not yet clear whether the man died from the accident or he shot himself.
The man’s name has not yet been released to the public but Peavy says the man has been accused of killing his wife this weekend in Ocala.
The sheriff says officers spotted his car on Monday night and chased him. He says the suspect fired shots at them from his car but the officers did not return fire.
Peavy says that the wreck happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 230 near Old National Road, west of Unadilla.
The suspects death is currently under investigation by the GBI.