City Commission Called Meeting- June 22, 2023

The Cordele City Commission met on Thursday June 22, 2023 at 8am at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom with, Commissioner Vest Beal Shepard, Commissioner Isaac H. Owens, Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr., Commissioner Wesley Rainey and City attorney, Tommy Coleman in attendance and Chairman Joshua Deriso absent. The meeting was called to cover items from the agenda and the City Manager report that were missed from Tuesday June 20, 2023 regular meeting. Due to Chairman Joshua being absent, Vice-Chairman Royce Reeves Sr., led the meeting.

Agenda item number one was the first reading to consider and approve an ordinance establishing procedures for the development of an agenda; repealing all ordinances in conflict herewith; and for other purposes. Commissioner Isaac Owens had things he discussed, referring to the civility pledge that they made early on. Owens said that, “ I just hope that as we consider this that we think about what we are doing and we be mindful of the nine pillars of the civility pledge.” Owens put it into perspective through the eyes of the department heads. Owens said that, if the departments had members acting the way they do, the department heads would bring them forward to the City Manager and have them be terminated. He wonders how the department heads would think about us if they had to make that kind of decision. Owens made it clear that when it come to a motion on this item that he is all in favor, but he wants everyone to give serious consideration as to what they are saying and be mindful to each other. He finished by saying that, “ As I have heard each one of us say, we have been given a job to do and if the department heads had to be the ones to give the evaluation. What would the evaluation of us be?” Vice-Chairman made a statement, “that over the years I have sat here there have been things on the agenda that I haven’t agreed with, there has been things that each of us hasn’t agreed with.” He continued to speak about the system and that it’s not a system that is run by one person. There have been items that he has been brought forward in the agenda that has been voted down but whether it is voted down or not he moves forward. If items are what the people asked for and they get voted down they are satisfied with knowing that it has been brought forward. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number two was to consider and approve a resolution requesting the general assembly to approve an amendment to the city charter of the city of Cordele to correct an error in section 6.27; repealing all resolutions in conflict herewith; and for other purposes. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number three was the discussion of fire truck purchase. There was some discussion around this item, Fire Chief Todd Alligood and City Manager Angela Redding clarified what it would take to get this truck and the need for it. A motion was made and the commissioners agreed to move forward with sending the deposit and a 10 year lease.

Lastly, we heard the City Managers report. The watermelon festival ribbon cutting was held at the chamber of commerce on Thursday June 8, 2023. Commissioner Owens, Commissioner Shephard and City Manager Redding were in attendance. A Juneteenth event at he library Commissioner Shepard, City Manager Angela Redding and Chris Lewis from the Cordele Dispatch read Juneteenth stories to the children on Friday June 16, 2023. Upcoming events, watermelon festival is Saturday June 24, 2023 at 9:00am followed with arts and crafts at the Veterans State Park. Transportation to and from the park is provided from the South Gate shopping center. Fireworks on the Flint will be held July 3, 2023 at 8:00pm. On June 22, 2023 regardless of the rain there will be a re-dedication of Perlis Park at 10:00am. They have issued the RFP for the residential and commercial solid waste collection and disposals services, it has been advertised June 7th, 14th, and will be advertised again. Just a reminder city office will be closed Tuesday July 4th for the Fourth of July. The city commission will be moved to the Wednesday July 5th at 9:00am.

Meeting was adjourned.