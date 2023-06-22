Re-Dedication of Perlis Park Published 1:13 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

The re-dedication of Perlis Park took place at the park on June 22, 2023 at 10:00am. A huge thank you to City of Cordele for the support of the revitalization efforts, Georgia Council for the Arts for the vibrant community grant, Thad Daniels for allowing the mural to be painted on the wall, Joe Rainey for the wind spinning sculpture that is currently being repaired and expected to be installed next week. Continued thanks to, Lacey Eason from Talk in Chalk for creating the mural, Blake Hobbs from Hobbs landscaping for keeping the landscaping looking great, Wade Thomas from Georgia Southern soft wash for the cleaning and prep of the wall and finally a huge thank you to the Perlis family for their donation of the property and for the public park to be built in downtown Cordele.