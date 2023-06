Watermelon Queen Reads to Children at Cordele-Crisp Carnegie Library Published 9:52 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

Kids can come join the Watermelon Queens for Reading with the Queens at the Cordele-Crisp Carnegie Library at 11am June 20th through the 23rd.

June 20th Watermelon Capital Queen Adahy Pritchett read ‘ This watermelon isn’t round ‘