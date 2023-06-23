Craig Cotton Elected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia Published 8:19 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Atlanta – John Craig Cotton of Cotton, Forehand & Donohue, P.C., in Cordele has been elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 54,000-member State Bar of Georgia.

Cotton will serve in the Cordele Judicial Circuit seat on the board, representing Ben Hill, Crisp, Dooly and Wilcox counties. He earned his law degree from Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2001. His law practice is focused on wrongful death, personal injury, tractor-trailer and auto collision cases and criminal defense law.

The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.