Dr. Sherrod Willaford named Interim Superintendent of Dooly County School System Published 8:14 am Friday, June 23, 2023

On June 22, 2023, the Dooly County Board of Education unanimously approved Dr. Sherrod Willaford as Interim Superintendent of the Dooly County School System. Dr. Willaford most recently served as Assistant Superintendent of Schools and Principal of Dooly K-8 Academy. Dr. Willaford is a 26-year veteran educator in public education, having served for 18 years as a public-school administrator. During his career, he previously served as an award-winning, accomplished Principal in Georgia schools and as an Executive Director in Norfolk, Virginia Public Schools for three years. Under his leadership, he led the elementary and middle schools to being successfully removed from the GaDOE Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) list of lowest performing schools in 2022. He is leading the district’s Cognia Accreditation process that will take place in 2023-24 and oversees the current facility and athletic upgrades in the district.

“I am honored to serve the students, staff, and families of Dooly County,” stated Dr. Willaford. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with the local governance team and keep moving the district in a forward direction.”

Dr. Willaford has two children and is married to Dr. Chara Willaford, a fellow educator. Dr. Willaford received his Bachelor’s degree from Clark Atlanta University. He earned his Master’s degree and a Doctorate of Education in School Improvement from the University of West Georgia. Dr. Willaford is also a graduate of the first cohort of the nationally renowned AASA Superintendent’s Program and is a member of the Georgia School Superintendent’s Association.