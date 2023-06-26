Juveniles in custody after fleeing from Stolen Vehicle Published 9:51 am Monday, June 26, 2023

On June 25, 2023, at 6:20 am, officers with the Cordele Police Department responded to the 700 Block of W 21st Ave in reference to a stolen vehicle. While investigating, an officer spotted the vehicle in the area and saw five males jump out and flee on foot. Responding officers and Crisp County deputies located all suspects a short time later and took them into custody without incident. All

suspects were found to be juveniles. One juvenile was located at his house. At the same time, the other four were found hiding in a shed behind the residence.

One of these juveniles was on probation for a previous vehicular theft. All five were transported to the PD, and after a coordinated effort between the Cordele Police Department, Crisp County Juvenile Court, The Department of Juvenile Justice, and The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, they were placed in separate Youth Detention Centers pending hearings later this week.

The juveniles, whose ages ranged from fourteen to sixteen, were charged with obstruction of an officer and theft of a motor vehicle.

Thank you, and good job to our officers and deputies who quickly apprehended the juveniles and solved this case. The vehicle was returned to the owner.