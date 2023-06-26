Staying Sober During The Fourth of July is Not Impossible Published 10:51 am Monday, June 26, 2023

Written by Micheal Leach (Certified Clinical Medical Assistant)

The Fourth of July is an incredibly festive time. Millions of American families come together to celebrate

freedom. Across the state are parades, concerts, BBQs, family gatherings, and fireworks. It’s the

ultimate family weekend.

July 4 th is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. An estimated one billion dollars is spent nationally.

Unfortunately, excessive drinking has its pitfalls. In Georgia, 15% of adults over 18 binge drink at least

once per month.

July Fourth celebrations can be challenging for someone in recovery from alcoholism or drug addiction

or anyone choosing sobriety. Fortunately, there are practical ways to help you stay sober and enjoy the

holiday.

“It is typically the environments where binge drinking or recreational drug use is encouraged that can

easily lead a person to relapse,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.

Consider some of the following tips to stay sober during the Fourth of July and enjoy the holiday with

friends and family:

Know and identify relapse triggers. This could be people, environments, particular situations, or

environments. Knowing these triggers makes it much easier to avoid or manage them. Having a healthy

outlet to manage negative emotions or feelings attached to these triggers is also critical.

Bring sober friends to July Fourth celebrations or attend sober festivities. Bringing non-alcoholic drinks

or mocktails to July 4th parties is also a good idea. This can help avoid those pesky relatives who always

insist you have a drink in your hand.

Avoid environments that promote binge drinking and drinking games. While this seems like common

sense, getting caught up in the moment is easy.

Practice saying no; it’s ok to turn down party invitations. An exit plan is also essential if things become

too much to manage. Set yourself up in a way where if you have to leave, you can do it easily.

Independence Day is about celebrating freedom. Countless people have freed themselves from the

chains of addiction. Take this holiday as an opportunity to create new memories and traditions. Spend

quality time with family and friends.

Being sober does not mean you stop having fun. It’s a second chance at life and new opportunities,

something to celebrate this Independence Day.

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use

Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to the

healthcare website Recovery Begins.