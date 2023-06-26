Watermelon Days Festival and Parade 2023 Published 9:17 am Monday, June 26, 2023

The Watermelon Days Parade and Festival took place on Saturday June 24, 2023. There was 40 floats in this years parade, and a great turn out from the community.

The Festival was held as the Georgia Veterans State Park, many food trucks, local arts and crafts vendors and activities took place. There was a live band, car and truck display, watermelon slice giveaway, watermelon express train ride (SAM Shortline), and many watermelon contests (eating, seed spitting and chunking).

On July 3rd, 2023 there will be Fireworks on the Flint starting at (9:30pm)