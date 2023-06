Cordele Lions Club 2023-2024 Induction Meeting Published 1:26 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

On June 27, 2023 the Cordele Lions Club met at the Lions Club Fair Grounds for their 2023-2024-induction meeting.

President- Josh Grant

1st Vice President- Curtis Lucas

2nd Vice President – Beverly Partain

3rd Vice President – Valerie Roberson

Secretary – Tammera Sears

Treasurer – Valerie Roberson & Tammera Sears

Tail Twisters- Don Barnes & Bobby Stewart

Lion Tamers – Anthony Davis & Josh Grant

Directors –Tracey Stewart & Jennifer Gilmore

Communication Chair – Melody Godfrey

Park Chair – Tim Kilpatrick

Fair Chair – Micheal Fraser