Cordele Police Respond to Early Morning Shooting Published 9:31 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

This morning at approximately 1:58 am, officers with the Cordele Police Department responded to the 400 block of West 23rd Ave to a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers located an adult black male who had been shot multiple times. Crisp County EMS responded and transported the subject to Crisp Regional Hospital for emergency treatment.

Not long after, Central Communications advised that a second adult black male had been found shot and was nearby at another location. Crisp County Deputies and Crisp County EMS responded to that location and discovered that there was a second subject who had been shot. He was also transported to the Crisp Regional Hospital for emergency treatment. Both subjects were later transported to another hospital for more intense care.

Both of the subjects involved have been identified, but their names and information are being withheld as this is an active and ongoing investigation.