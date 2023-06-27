Crisp County Partners Youth Violence Collaborative Published 8:15 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

CRISP COUNTY- June 26, 2023

There is an alarming increase in criminal activities among our young population, and unfortunately, a disturbing number of them are carrying firearms. It is deeply concerning to see such a significant proportion of violence in our city being perpetrated by our youth. “Please understand that I am not referring to minor offenses; I am specifically addressing incidents of shootings, assaults, homes being targeted, drug distribution, and stolen weapons,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Since January 2022 to date, over 200 shooters or shots fired calls have been reported to Crisp County E-911 Communications.

“Every person depicted in the graphic, as well as those engaging in criminal activities, holds significance in someone’s life. They are cherished as sons, daughters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, cousins, or friends. Regardless of their biological ties or associations, each one holds value to us. Our community’s youth embody the future, and thus, we all bear a collective responsibility to collaborate in mitigating youth violence within our midst. It takes all of us. Youth violence impacts multiple parts of our community, and it will take all of us to work together to reduce it,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock

Addressing the underlying factors contributing to youth violence requires a collaborative effort that extends beyond the capabilities of law enforcement and the criminal justice system alone. By the time Officers/Deputies respond to an incident, or when a hearing takes place, it is too late!

Proactive Measures:

Guardians

Closely monitor where your child/children are and what they are doing.

Know if your children possess drugs or weapons.

Meet your children’s friends and their parents.

Educate your child about the potential negative consequences of gang involvement and criminal behavior.

Community

We are law enforcement agencies and judicial systems. Our job entails combatting crime, reducing crime, investigating crime, and holding those who break the law accountable. We urge community groups, religious organizations, and those who have expertise in social work and youth development to join us in our efforts.

Accountability & Action

SB 44, Signed April 26, 2023, increases penalties for criminal gang activities, especially for those who recruit children. (https://gov.georgia.gov/press-releases/2023-04-26/gov-kemp-signs-public-safety-and-anti-gang-legislation )