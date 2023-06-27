Geneva Gibbs Gamble Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

WARWICK – Geneva Gibbs Gamble went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 25th, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Warwick Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, June 28, 2023.

She lived a life marked by LOVE. She was preceded in death by her parents John Albert Gibbs & Alder Land Gibbs. Geneva was especially close to her mother and LOVED her very much. Geneva was proceeded in death by her brothers: Oscar Gibbs, James Gibbs, and Grady Gibbs.

Geneva was twenty years younger than her youngest brother. Being the “baby” of the family, she was spoiled and LOVED by her siblings. Geneva married the LOVE of her life C.R. Gamble on March 14, 1953. They enjoyed 61 wonderful years together. C.R. enjoyed telling everyone that Geneva was his “best wife”, although she was his only wife! C.R. accepted the Lord’s call to the gospel ministry. Because of her LOVE for our Lord and her husband, she happily supported and ministered beside him. Geneva LOVED the Lord, their ministry, and the church families.

Geneva is a member of Warwick First Baptist Church. Geneva enjoyed working with the Worth County School System for many years as a paraprofessional. Geneva was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Everyone loved her fried chicken, dumplings, dressing, and caramel cake! Geneva also loved flowers and enjoyed growing beautiful flowers in her yard. Most of all, Geneva LOVED her family.

Geneva and C.R. had three children: Patricia Gamble Walls (Jerry), Carl D. Gamble (Carol), and Vickie Gamble Smith (Eric). Geneva LOVED her children beyond measure, she was a wonderful role model and a caring Christian mother. Geneva was blessed with seven grandchildren that she LOVED dearly, and they affectionately call her “Granny”: Jack Gill, Candice Gamble Turner (Joel), Luke Smith (Kimberly), Kaye Gamble Davis (Brent) Will Hopkins (Candice) Suzzanne Smith (Donnie) and Landon Smith (Chelsie). Geneva had 17 precious great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Reagan Turner. Remaining great-grandchildren are Sailor Gill, Lincoln Turner, Maxwell Turner, Erica Smith, Bethany Smith, Sarah Smith, Hannah Smith, Hagan Smith, Payton Smith, Kolton Smith, Gamble Davis, Olivia Hopkins, Charlotte Hopkins, Elijah Smith, Ethan Smith, and Everett Smith. Geneva also has several nieces & nephews. Geneva loved two of her extra special friends, Diane Hall and Annabelle Johnson.

Special thanks to Alex Melcher, RN & Shon Jones, CNA with Reflection Hospice for their amazing care. Geneva had wonderful caregivers. Special thanks to Claudette Armstrong, Denise Bell, Janet Sims, Caroline Jones, Norma Smith & Jean Davis

