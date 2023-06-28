Norma Ellen Turton Dent Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Norma Ellen Turton Dent entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on June 26, 2023, surrounded by her family. Ellen is preceded in death by her parents Norma and Malin Turton and grandparents Eva & Claude Shearer and Thelma & H. M. Turton, Sr. as well as a brother who passed in infancy. She is survived by her husband of 49 years John as well as her three children Jonathan and his wife Helen Dent, Stephanie and her husband Curtis Diers and Jeanna and her husband Bobby Wilson. Ellen has two brothers Bill and his wife Debbie Turton and Shearer Turton and his wife Bonita. She was a proud grandmother to her five grandchildren, Robin Diers, Hope Wilson and Joseph, Riley and Emily Dent. Ellen was a stay-at-home mother during the time her children were at young, setting an example of what a great mother should be. When the children grew up and left home she began a successful career in insurance sales. She was recognized as a top performer in sales with Humana, AIG, New York Life and Aflac. Her positive outlook and ability to find joy in day-to-day life blessed everyone who was fortunate enough to know Ellen. The world is a better place for Ellen having been here. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 am in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The burial will be private. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 10:00 til 11:00 am at the funeral home.