Roger Steven Henderson, Sr. Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

ARABI – Roger Steven Henderson, Sr., 83, passed away the morning of Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Private services will be held at a later date.

Roger was born in Ocala, Fl, to the late Charles Thomas Henderson, Jr. and the late Beulah Pearl Stevens. He was a long-haul truck driver. Also preceding him in death is his wife, Nancy Lee Durham Henderson.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.