Cordele Police Department Commission Report Published 8:19 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

Part 1 crimes a total of 33 incidents reports. There was 1 homicide in which they had one arrest. There were no rape or armed robbery reports. There was three motor vehicle thefts in which all three were recovered and two juveniles were arrested. There was a total of 18 larceny (thefts), three entering autos and 11 shoplifting, with a total of five arrests and four other thefts. As well as, two residential burglaries.

Part 2 crimes there was a total of 61 incidents reported.

Incidents reported 145

Community contacts 72

Citations issued 44

Warnings issued 24

Total calls for service from dispatch 1.123

In department news, on June 12th Animal Control Officer Brandi Akin was promoted to the Animal Shelter Manager. On June 23rd Ptl Kenan Raines and Ptl Kenstan Hemphill graduated the South Georgia Police Academy. The department has also recently hired two applicants, Jason Dukes and Jalen Johnson as patrol officers. They will be starting the South Georgia Police Academy on July 5th. On June 28th the department was invited to the Connect Camp at the old middle school. They really enjoyed the time we spent interacting with the children of the community. Lastly, the Police and Fire Departments are currently making plans for a 2nd Annual Cordele Summerfest. This event will be held on August 26th 10am-2pm at the Community Clubhouse.