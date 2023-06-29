Cordele Police Department joins the children at Connect Camp Published 8:35 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

On June 28th the Cordele Police Department were invited to this years Connect Camp at the old Middle School to hang out with the kids. Everyone had a great time, and the kids burned off a lot of energy. They played games at different stations both inside and outside the building. Temperatures were high, but staff was prepared with lots of cool water available and spray bottles to spray and cool down with. Everyone one had a lot of fun and is worn out.