Crisp County Board of Commissioners Adopt 2023-2024 Budget Published 9:46 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

The Crisp County Board of Commissioners held a called meeting on June 29, 2023 at the Government Center at 9:00am.

This meeting was called to go over and approve the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year budget for the county as well as, cover a couple other items.

The break down of the budget was put forward by City Administrator Clark Harrell, the budget for Crisp County totaled just over $34 million for the coming year. The budget was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously. Chairman Dowdy gave a huge thanks to Clark, Sherrie and everyone else involved in putting the budget together.

The second item on the agenda was in regards to the pavement rejuvenator and displaced threshold project that has already been approved and is currently underway at the airport. This item was in regards to papers to do with this project being signed by the Chairman. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

The final item on the agenda was to move the regular meeting on July 11, 2023 to July 13, 2023 due to many of the commissioners that wont be available on the 11th due to a event they will be attending. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

The meeting was then adjourned.