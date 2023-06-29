Discovery of Anti-Semitic Materials in Crisp County Published 8:02 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of incidents where residents have come across packages containing anti-Semitic materials within Cordele and Crisp County. These packages resemble others found in different regions across the country. Over the past weekend, packages similar to the ones distributed in Cordele/Crisp County were also found in Warner Robbins, Macon, and Atlanta.

If anyone has any information that would help identity of these suspects or related home surveillance footage, please contact the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at 229-276-2600.