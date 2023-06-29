Discovery of Anti-Semitic Materials in Crisp County

Published 8:02 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Sarah Brown

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of incidents where residents have come across packages containing anti-Semitic materials within Cordele and Crisp County. These packages resemble others found in different regions across the country. Over the past weekend, packages similar to the ones distributed in Cordele/Crisp County were also found in Warner Robbins, Macon, and Atlanta.

If anyone has any information that would help identity of these suspects or related home surveillance footage, please contact the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at 229-276-2600.

More Z NO PAYWALL

Gloria Bell: Grateful and thankful for her time at South Georgia Tech

Crisp County Board of Commissioners Adopt 2023-2024 Budget

Cordele Police Department joins the children at Connect Camp

Cordele Police Department Commission Report

Print Article