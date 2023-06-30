Georgia Digital Driver’s Licenses and IDs Provide Positive Impact on Georgians with Disabilities Published 2:23 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

The implementation of Georgia Digital Driver’s License and IDs for iOS smartphones has already proved successful for efficiency and security, but it also has an added benefit – it is more accessible for people with paralysis or limited hand function. It is an opportunity to bring an additional positive impact, offering newfound convenience, independence, and security for Georgians facing mobility challenges.

“Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is committed to embracing new technology that will help all customers enhance their daily lives. A very important advantage of the new digital application is to empower individuals with disabilities,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.

As the application gains more acceptance, Georgians with disabilities will be able to navigate their daily lives with greater ease. Currently, it can be difficult for those with limited hand function to retrieve their wallets from a pocket or bag and then remove their IDs from a small space within their wallet. With a Digital Driver’s License, people can easily access their identity verification and present it through their smartphone, a device that is already an essential part of modern life for many.

Officials with the Shepherd Center, an Atlanta rehabilitation hospital that provides care for people experiencing the most complex conditions, including spinal cord and brain injuries, multi-trauma, traumatic amputations, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and pain, have commended DDS saying that the new technology will be useful to a significant portion of their patient population that have limited or no dexterity in their hands.

“Your innovation will make traveling easier for Georgians with disabilities,” commented Emma Harrington, Director of Injury Prevention and Education Services at Shepherd Center.

While TSA Precheck is the only current acceptable use for Digital Driver’s License and IDs, adoption by additional industries is forthcoming. Likewise, the application will be available for Android devices in the near future.

For more information on Georgia’s Digital Driver’s License and ID, including FAQs and “How To” videos, please visit https://dds.georgia.gov/georgia-licenseid/ga-digital-drivers-license.