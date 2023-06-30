Skylar Bailey, of Vienna, was named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at Tallahassee Community College. Published 2:16 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, FL (06/29/2023)– Skylar Bailey, of Vienna, was named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at Tallahassee Community College! This is quite an honor and we want to take a moment to personally congratulate you on your achievement.

Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Every semester, thousands of students choose TCC as the next step in their education journey. Offering an Associate in Arts degree for transfer to a state university in multiple tracks, as well as over 70 different degree and certificate programs that encompass a variety of fields, TCC has a wide range of educational pathways for students from all walks of life.