Tips from Georgia Power For Saving Money, Energy During Heat Wave Published 8:22 am Friday, June 30, 2023

As Georgians experience extremely high temperatures during the summer’s first heat wave in the coming days, Georgia Power is encouraging customers to take small, simple steps to reduce the impact of the high heat on their energy costs.

Simple summer tips to save money and energy include:

Set it for the season – Set your thermostat to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. For every degree higher you maintain your thermostat, you can see up to a 3-4% decrease in energy use.

Change the air filter and unblock air vents – Change standard air filters once a month, or pleated filters every three months. A dirty filter makes your AC work harder and uses more energy. Don’t block air returns and vents; allow free air flow.

Keep the heat out – Close curtains and blinds to reduce extra heat from direct sunlight.

Avoid phantom energy loss – Unplug electronic devices when not in use and use smart power strips. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.

Wash clothes cold – Wash full loads of clothes with cold water and avoid over-drying. Also, clean the lint trap before every load to increase efficiency.

Fire up the grill – Reduce temperatures inside by using an outdoor grill or smoker instead of indoor ovens and stoves over the upcoming holiday weekend. Also consider the slow cooker or microwave.

Fill your fridge – Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Try to keep the refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance.

In addition to the simple tips above, customers can find dozens of other energy resources, whether they own a home or rent at www.GeorgiaPower.com/ MyEnergy, including:

Energy Efficiency Programs – We’re dedicated to helping our customers find ways to save money and energy, whether you’re building a new home, making improvements to an older home or simply looking for ways to save. Some of these include:

Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) – The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy saving improvements.

Energy Assistance for Savings & Efficiency Program (EASE) – The EASE Program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades.

Rate Plan Options – We always strive to offer rate solutions that fit customers’ needs and help manage their budget. Browse the seven residential options to learn which rate is right for you.

Qualify for Assistance – We partner with community-based organizations, nonprofits, houses of worship, and government-funded programs and services to assist those in need.

Georgia Power is actively helping customers access energy assistance funds and, so far this year, the company has hosted more than 80 local community events to inform and engage with our customers.

Other examples include the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Project SHARE with the Salvation Army, which includes contributions from other customers and matching funds by Georgia Power.

