Shawn McNulty Retires from Crisp County Fire Rescue Published 8:27 am Monday, July 3, 2023

Congratulations Firefighter/EMT Shawn McNulty on your retirement! Firefighter McNulty officially began retirement at 8am on Friday June 30, 2023.

Shawn has dedicated the last 30 years to serving the citizens of Crisp County. He started his journey as part of the first CCFR Explorer Post 112, in which his team won 1st Place in the Medical/EMS event at the Explorers Conference.

Upon employment with CCFR, he became a leader for the Explorer Post and became the Fire Safety Coordinator, a position he maintained throughout his career.

Shawn was the 2008 reciepent of Firefighter of the Year. In 2019 Shawn became the Chaplin for CCFR.

Shawn has been a student, a hero, a clown, an educator, a pastor, and a friend.