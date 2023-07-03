Warrants Issued for individuals involved in shooting Published 8:30 am Monday, July 3, 2023

Warrants have been secured for two individuals involved in the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Tuesday, 06-27-2023.

Sermarian Marquis Savage is wanted for the following: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Underage Possession of a Firearm.

Kervaris Bly is wanted for the following: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.