Warrants Issued for individuals involved in shooting
Published 8:30 am Monday, July 3, 2023
Warrants have been secured for two individuals involved in the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Tuesday, 06-27-2023.
Sermarian Marquis Savage is wanted for the following:
Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Underage Possession of a Firearm.
Kervaris Bly is wanted for the following:
Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
If you see these individuals or know their whereabouts, we ask that you do not approach but to call your nearest Law Enforcement agency. Anyone with additional information about this incident to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690.