Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty Published 9:09 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

It is with deep regret the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of an active-duty Sheriff’s Deputy.

Preliminary Information Released Officer-involved Shooting

A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy succumbed to injuries at Crisp Regional Hospital following an officer-involved shooting.

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, around 3:40 A.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy got out with a vehicle in the middle of the roadway in the 1300 Block of HWY 280 West, Cordele, Georgia. The vehicle came back stolen. After getting out with the vehicle, a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and critically injured. The suspect took the Deputy’s patrol car and fled the scene. Crisp County EMS transported the Deputy to Crisp Regional Hospital. The subject led law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple Georgia counties. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested the subject on I475. They also recovered the stolen patrol unit. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office put out this statement on social media, “In the midst of tragedy, our agency has been graced with overwhelming support. We would fail miserably at thanking every individual agency and organization that responded, reached out, or offered support. However, there are a few that deserve distinct honorable mentions. Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia Sheriff’s Association, Cordele Police Department, Crisp County Fire Rescue, Crisp County EMS, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, Turner County Sheriff’s Office, Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for their support and assistance. We would like to also thank the multitude of law enforcement organizations that have sent representatives and offered condolences.”

UPDATE: At 1:20pm the fallen deputy was transported by the Crisp County Coroner to Hughes and Wright Funeral Home in Cordele. The procession consisted of Crisp County, Cordele Police, Dooly County, Georgia State Patrol, Houston County, Bibb County, Crisp County Fire Rescue, and many more. Citizens of the community lined 8th ave in support.

PRESS CONFERENCE: A press conference was held at the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Court Room. The following was said by Crisp County Sheriff, Billy Hancock

Early today, I stood behind a podium and informed you we lost one of our own. Unfortunately, words in the English dictionary do not shoulder the weight or adequately articulate this loss, but I can speak to the man he was and the legacy he will forever hold.

Deputy, son, grandson, loved one, and friend while these are all titles that describe Deputy Tyee Browne. Hero is the title we bestow upon him today. At 26 years old, this young man faced evil in protecting this community.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Deputy Browne’s family, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this profound loss. Please know that we are here for you, offering our unwavering support and assistance in any way we can.

During this period of mourning, let us remember the profound impact Deputy Browne had on our lives and continue to carry his legacy forward. He will forever remain in our hearts and minds, inspiring us to serve our community with the same dedication, integrity, and compassion.

Together, we can celebrate his life and remember his remarkable impact on us all. Deputy Browne started with Crisp County Sheriff’s Office in February of 2022 as a Detention Officer. In September of 2022, he transferred to the Uniform Patrol Division after graduating from basic mandate.