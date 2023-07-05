Valdosta State University Announces Spring 2023 Graduates from Pitts, Rochelle, Abbeville and Vienna Published 2:02 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

VALDOSTA, GA (07/05/2023)– Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2023. This includes the following area residents:

William Cooper of Pitts

Marilyn Davis of Rochelle

Brooke Schirack of Abbeville

Ladeja Simmons of Vienna

Nearly 1,100 students completed their degree requirements at VSU during Spring Semester 2023.

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts nearly 200 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees as well as options to add a certification, minor, endorsement, or certificate to that degree. VSU also offers a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to promoting a culture of excellence by fostering student success in and out of the classroom, cultivating an inclusive environment, impacting regional progress across South Georgia, and sustaining the institution for generations to come. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu