Charles Hobby Stripling Published 1:57 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Charles Hobby Stripling, age 90, of 401 East Woodward Street, Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023, at his home with his beloved wife, Ann by his side.

Hobby was born on August 30, 1932 to the late Jodie Lee Stripling and Maggie Thelma Hobby Stripling in Turner County. After graduating from Cordele High School in 1948 at the age of 16 years old, Hobby held various jobs until he returned to Vienna in 1962 to open the Vienna Red & White Super Market with James and Elsi Pass and later opened the first convenience store in Vienna, Zippy Food Store.

In 1948, he married Joanne Duncan. They were married for 58 years until her passing in 2006 and were parents to 2 sons, Charles Hobby Stripling, Jr. and Robby Stripling.

In 2011, he married Ann Gambrell. They were married for twelve wonderful years and created a newly blended family to include Tonya Thompson (Andy) of Vienna, Torri Zeigler (Rob) of Austin, TX, Greg Gambrell of Clarksville, TN and 7 grandchildren.

Hobby was very proud of his family and was always known for helping others. Anyone knew they could simply knock on his door and find a generous man. He took great pride in and was very active in his community and political career throughout his life in order to ensure a positive change for his neighbors, friends, and family. His service included 24 years as Mayor of Vienna, serving as President of the Georgia Municipal Association in 1980. In 1990, he served as the Campaign Manager of former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young’s gubernatorial bid. He served 10 years as the 2nd Congressional District Director for U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop and 7 years as the 8th Congressional District Director for U.S Congressman Jim Marshall. In 2008 he was appointed State Director of the US Department of Agriculture by President Barack Obama. .

He is survived by his wife, Ann Stripling of Vienna; his sons, Hobby Stripling (Donna) of Cordele and Robby Stripling (Susan) of Cordele; his sisters, Anita Gleason (Clarence) of Cordele, Eudora Tyson (Billy) of Oklahoma City, OK and Joelyn Cook (George) of Cordele; his grandchildren, Tripp Stripling (Ronda) of Douglas, Holly Hofnagel (Christine) of Media, PA, Lynn Stripling (Miranda) of Americus, Corbin Stripling (Allisa) of Rockhill, SC, Cody Stripling (Haley) of Kathleen, Joni Napier (Shane) of Cordele and Jenna Rhodes (Shane) of Pitts, and 17 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his beloved cat, Whitey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Lucas (Ray) and his brother Bennie Stripling (Iola).

Funeral services were held at 10 AM Friday, July 7 in Vienna United Methodist Church. Rev. Brian Leverett and Rev. Tony Crosby officiated and interment was in Vienna City Cemetery.

Eulogies were offered by the Honorable Jim Marshall, the Honorable Sanford Bishop, the Honorable Andrew Young, Mike Stewart, Tonya Thompson, Corbin Stripling and Lynn Stripling.

Rev. Crosby provided music for the service and Jenna Rhodes and Chris Sercer sang, “The Old Rugged Cross” and “How Great Thou Art.”

Corbin Stripling, Cody Stripling, Tripp Stripling, Toby Stripling, Bill Thomas, F. D. Lofton, Blake Thompson and Jackson Gambrell served as pallbearers.

Memorial gifts may be made to Vienna United Methodist Church, 205 North Sixth Sixth Street, Vienna, Georgia 31092.

The family would like to send great thanks and love for the time, compassion, and love that was shown to Hobby by Ashlee Wood and Leanne Hancock of Reflections Hospice, Ethel Harris, and FD Lofton.

Friends may view the memorial and watch a video tribute to Hobby at brannen-nesmith.com. A recording of the funeral service is available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna had charge of arrangements.