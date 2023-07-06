George C Allen Published 2:37 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

George C Allen went to be in the arms of Jesus on July 4, 2023 in Odessa, Texas after a short illness. He was born to John H and Mamie Battle Allen in Terrell County Georgia. After graduating from the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, he worked as a research chemist in Corpus Christi and Odessa. He held numerous patents. George was a member of First Baptist Odessa for over 50 years. He served on several different committees. He married Agnes Toalson Martin on October 22, 1971. He is survived by his children: Greg and Amy Martin of Odessa Texas, Frances Allen of Odessa Texas, Irene Franklin of Cedar Park, Texas, Gary Martin of Whitney Texas and George (Rus) Allen Jr. of Los Angeles California. George also leaves 6 grand children Branden Martin of Odessa Texas, Casey (Dustin) Fuerst of Leander Texas, Brett Martin of Austin Texas, Douglas Franklin of Cedar Park Texas, Ryan Franklin of Austin Texas. Preston Hastings of Lake Dallas Texas. The Toalson sister-in-laws Marie Hierholzer and Carol Boehl and a number of nieces and nephews. A public visitation for George will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors, 4635 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, Texas 79761. A memorial service will occur Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM at First Baptist Church, 709 North Lee Avenue, Odessa, Texas with Byron McWilliams officiating. The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations to be made to the First Baptist Church Building fund 709 N. Lee Ave. Odessa, Texas 79761 or a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.frankwwilson.com for the Allen family