Crisp County Sheriff’s Office asks for support in honoring Deputy Tyee Brown
Published 3:57 pm Friday, July 7, 2023
Deputy Tyee Brown EOW: July 5, 2023
Procession, First Responder Escort, and Final Interment Details:
In remembrance of Deputy Tyee Brown, who sacrificed his life to protect our community, we kindly request your participation in honoring him. You can show your support by lining the designated routes mentioned below for the Procession, First Responder Escort, and Final Interment. Please refer to the included graphics for specific times, locations, and route information. Let us come together and give Deputy Tyee Brown the heroic farewell he deserves. Together, we are #CrispCountyStrong #neverforget
Service Information:
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Crisp County Middle School Auditorium at the corner of South Pecan St. and East 24th Ave.