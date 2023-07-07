Easy Healthcare and Hydration Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Published 11:32 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Easy Healthcare and Hydration Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting was held July 7th at 10am. You can find them at 2010-F Central aver, Cordele, GA.

Easy Healthcare’s mission is to provide efficient, professional, high quality care to every patient. Committed to promoting healthy lifestyles while treating sick and chronic conditions.

Melanie Yawn, FNP-C has over thirty years of nursing experience and certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She has experience in multiple healthcare settings and the last eight years has worked in the primary care and urgent care setting. Melanie’s practice is devoted to providing quality healthcare management for all of her patients. Let Easy Healthcare Online help you meet your healthcare goals!