Video Tribute for Tyee Browne Published 8:16 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

It was a day full of sadness as we said our final goodbyes to a beloved son. grandson, brother and friend. Cordele was filled with support July 10th, as the community gathered along the streets, with first responders and law enforcement from all over Georgia to support Tyee, his family and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Black and blue bows were made by a local shop and given out, you can see them posted throughout the city on business doors, and vehicles.