Point 27 Honors Fallen Crisp County Deputy Sheriff Tyee Michael Browne Published 12:35 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

ATLANTA, Georgia (July 13, 2023)—Global nonprofit Point 27 https://point27.org/ recently honored fallen Crisp County Deputy Sheriff Tyee Michael Browne, who was shot and killed July 5 in Cordele, as he made a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle.

To honor Browne: Point 27 sent gifts of scripture-inscribed Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office in Cordele, for Browne’s partner and those who worked closely with him, and a scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Keepsake Necklace for his family.

Based in Atlanta, Point 27 is headed by US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd of Kennesaw. “It is tragic that this officer and his family sacrificed so much,” Dodd said. “We salute his courageous and selfless commitment to service and sacrifice.”

In late 2018, Point 27 began honoring every fallen officer, their agencies and families.

“In the last few years, the radical turn in some communities against law enforcement has magnified the need for encouraging law enforcement officers and their families, who are risking and facing so much,” Dodd said.

“In these days when so many are publicly criticizing and questioning law enforcement, we are resolutely dedicated to sharing God’s Word with them and their families to encourage them and to show appreciation for their sacrifice and service. We want them to know we value them, God loves them, and they are never alone” Dodd said.

The face of the Thin Blue Line Shield of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of blue. The back of the dog tag is inscribed with Matthew 5:9,” Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” The design and scripture were chosen by law enforcement officers.

The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

POINT 27 SCOPE OF OUTREACH

Dodd first founded Point 27 to honor members of the military, fallen members of the military and their families. In 2016–at the request of the law enforcement community, Point 27’s outreach expanded to include gifts of the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength for law enforcement officers.

Since its founding in 2014, Point 27 reports gifting more than 762,935 scripture-inscribed Shields of Strength to members of the military, first responders and law enforcement officers; bereaved families of fallen first responders and Gold Star Families of fallen military members.

In 2022, Point 27 reports outreach to more than 37,000: including 31,935 first responders and families of fallen first responders, 3,935 members of the military and Gold Star Families, and 1,435 at-risk youth, women and girls living in or rescued from human trafficking.

ABOUT U.S. ARMY (RET.) COL. DAVID DODD

Dodd commanded a battalion of the first troops deployed to Afghanistan following 911. He wore a Shield of Strength dog tag inscribed with Joshua 1:9 next to his government-issued dog tag; and equipped each of the soldiers in his command with a Shield of Strength before they deployed.

Dodd served 27 years and four deployments in the military. After his military retirement, he founded Point 27, in 2014, to share the scripture-inscribed dog tags that encouraged him and his troops, with members of the military and veterans.