Gloria Cape Jacobs Published 7:50 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Funeral services for Gloria Cape Jacobs of Vienna will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Gloria, 75, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at Cordele Health and Rehab. She was born in Macon and was the daughter of the late Willie and Elmira Fields Cape. She was also preceded in death by a son, Evans Britt. She was a retired hair dresser and an active member of Riverview Baptist Church. Gloria loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping. She also loved to fish and the next best thing to fishing was then cooking and eating them. Her husband Billy was a well-driller and gardener. They always shared their bounty with others and she enjoyed canning the rest. Gloria is survived by husband of 43 years, Billy Jacobs of Vienna; a daughter, Loria Hauesler of Cordele; two step-sons, Rodney (Angie) Jacobs and Jeff Jacobs, all of Vienna; six grandsons, Dustyn Britt, John Collis (Ashley) Hauesler, Landon Jacobs, Jarrett Jacobs, Jesse Jacobs and Jordan (Olivia) Jacobs; three granddaughters, Samantha Williams, Nickie (Arthur) Murray and Rachel (Beau) Jacobs Parker; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Denise Biggers of Jacksonville, FL. Memorial donations to Riverview Baptist Church, 1911 River Road, Vienna, GA 31092 would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com