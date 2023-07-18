Lester Howard Gilliam Published 7:55 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Lester Howard Gilliam, age 77, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his residence in Cordele. Lester was born in Cordele to the late Ernest Lee Gilliam and May Bell Davis Gilliam. He valued hard work as evidenced by his employment with the Public Works Department of Crisp County as a heavy equipment operator. He was devoted to his whole family, and his grandchildren had a special place in his heart as he felt they hung the moon. He loved horses and in his younger days he enjoyed horse-back riding. Lester is preceded in death by one daughter, Rhonda Spivey; 6 brothers, Billy Gilliam, Bobby Gilliam, Edwin Gilliam, Earl Gilliam, Robert Gilliam, and Leroy Gilliam; 5 sisters, Christine Forrest, Annie Lois Gilliam, Lottie Mae Gilliam, Mildred Ergle, and Linda Staines. Lester is survived by his wonderful wife of 40 years, Linda Gilliam; three children, Vicki Brown of Cordele, Tony Brown (Becky) of Cordele, William “Dean” Brown (Lisa) of Sylvester; a son-in-law, Leon Spivey; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. There will be a visitation for family and friends on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Rainey Family Funeral Services building. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Interment will follow at the Seville Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com