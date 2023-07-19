Local Scouts head to the 2023 National Scout Jamboree Published 9:11 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Scouts from South Georgia Council departed on July 17th for the 20 th

National Scout Jamboree at The Summit – Bechtel Scout Reserve in West Virginia.

The Summit – Bechtel Scout Reserve has been the permanent home of the National

Scout Jamboree since 2009. The Jamboree will take place July 19-28, 2023 with

approximately 20,000 scouts and leaders attending.

Typically held every four years since 1937, Jamborees are the BSA’s

largest national events. Since the inception of Jamborees in 1937 more than one

million Scouts, Scout leaders and staff have participated in the celebration of

Scouting’s commitment to fun, friendship, adventure, service, and leadership.

Scouts get to meet, learn from and learn about scouts from around the

county. Scouts also participate in events such as: zip lining, rock climbing,

shooting sports, archery, rock face climbing, mountain biking, skateboarding,

kayaking, and paddle boarding. Thirty-one scouts and leaders from South

Georgia Council are attending the 20 th National Scout Jamboree. They are Alivia

Alford of Nashville, John Alford of Nashville, Zoey Alford of Nashville, Jonathan

Bevis of Valdosta, Caroline Cummings of Albany, Jenifer Cummings of Albany,

Noah Daniel of Albany, Lucy Davis of Albany, Blaine Ellion of Albany, David

Ellion of Albany, Reece Ellion of Albany, John Frost of Cordele, Sara Frost of

Cordele, Sean Hoover of Leesburg, John Lane of Leesburg, Grace Mallow of

Albany, Ernest Mitchell of Albany, James Moore of Albany, Alexandra Patton of

Albany, Robert Roquemore of Lakeland, Hagan Rudolf of Albany, Keith Rudolf of

Albany, Lanie Rudolf of Albany, Quirin Rudolf of Albany, Annelyn Serina of

Albany, Isabella Serina of Albany, Katie Stewart of Americus, Wiley Stewart of

Americus, Kathleen Woodcock of Albany, Tracey Woodcock of Albany.

South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28

South Georgia counties which are: Atkinson, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks

Calhoun, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Crisp, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols,

Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Mitchell, Miller, Schley, Sumter, Terrell, Tift,

Turner, Wilcox and Worth. For more information on scouting in South Georgia go

to https://www.sgcbsa.org/