Colony Bank Welcomes Jill Tilley as Vice President Treasury Solutions Advisor Published 8:08 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

ALBANY, GA. (July 19, 2023) – Colony Bank announced today that Jill Tilley has joined the Company

as Vice President, Treasury Solutions Advisor.

Tilley brings 37 years of banking experience to Colony Bank, including 18 years in Treasury Solutions.

Prior to joining Colony, Tilley served as Treasury and Payments Solutions Officer at Synovus Financial

Corporation, where she earned the Dedicated Years of Service Award and the Servant’s Heart Award.

Other prior experience includes serving as Deposit Operations Specialist, Compliance Officer, Deposit

Rate Manager, Portfolio Manager in Government and Healthcare, and Treasury Solutions Consultant.

Commenting on the announcement, Barry Blevins, Treasury Solutions Advisor Lead, Senior Vice

President, said, “I’ve known Jill for several years having previously worked together at another financial

institution and I am thrilled that she has joined us at Colony Bank. Jill’s wealth of banking knowledge

paired with her treasury experience and customer-centric approach will greatly benefit our corporate and

small business customers.”

Tilley is an Albany native who has one daughter with her husband, Kevin. She is a graduate of Darton

College and the Leadership Institute. Tilley remains active in the community through her involvement

with the American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and the Shepherd

Center. In her spare time, Tilley enjoys spending time with family, cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs,

and relaxing at the lake and beach.

About Colony Bank

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony Bank operates 37 locations

throughout Georgia and is now serving Alabama. At Colony, we offer a range of banking solutions for

personal and business customers. In addition to traditional banking services, Colony provides

specialized solutions including mortgage, government guaranteed lending, consumer insurance, wealth

management, and merchant services. Colony Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Colony Bankcorp.,

Inc. Our common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more

information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media.