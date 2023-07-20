Fatal Train Wreck in Wilcox County Published 2:27 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

One person has been confirmed dead after a car and a train collided in Wilcox County, according to the Wilcox Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred earlier today (July 20, 2023) on Hwy. 159 and Double-Run Road close to the Wilcox and Turner County line.

As of right now all traffic on Hwy. 159 is closed whilst the investigation continues.

The coroner is currently on the scene as well as the Georgia State Patrol.

Updates to follow as we receive them.